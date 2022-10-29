Not Available

West End Theatre Series: Private Lives

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Elyot Chase and Amanda Prynne are glamorous, rich, reckless… and divorced. Five years later, their love for one another is unexpectedly rekindled when they take adjoining suites of a French hotel while honeymooning with their new spouses. This chance encounter instantly reignites their passion, and they fling themselves headlong into a whirlwind of love and lust once more, without a thought for partners present or turbulences past.

    Cast

    		Anna ChancellorAmanda Prynne
    		Toby StephensElyot Chase
    		Anna-Louise PlowmanSybil Chase
    		Anthony CalfVictor Prynne

    View Full Cast >

    Images