West End Theatre Series: Private Lives

Elyot Chase and Amanda Prynne are glamorous, rich, reckless… and divorced. Five years later, their love for one another is unexpectedly rekindled when they take adjoining suites of a French hotel while honeymooning with their new spouses. This chance encounter instantly reignites their passion, and they fling themselves headlong into a whirlwind of love and lust once more, without a thought for partners present or turbulences past.
|Anna Chancellor
|Amanda Prynne
|Toby Stephens
|Elyot Chase
|Anna-Louise Plowman
|Sybil Chase
|Anthony Calf
|Victor Prynne
