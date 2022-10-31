Not Available

West Lincoln is the story of the Santiago family. This is a family that is faced with the harsh realities of a young family member who becomes a victim of a fatal shooting. Josh Santiago Nava is an honor student and aspiring boxer. His hopes and dreams are shattered as a result of a horrible crime. This story tells how the Santiago family copes with this horrible tragedy and the conflict it creates between the communities of Lincoln Heights and West Lincoln. This is a portrayal of how family and friends are brought together in a time of crisis. Most importantly, it is a portrayal of how it changed lives in an inspirational way, especially a troubled, rebellious family member named Mingo. This was devastating for Mingo. He was devastated by the death of his closest cousin Josh. This story is all too common in cities throughout the United States.