West of Hot Dog

On his way to collect inheritance in the small town on Hot Dog, Stan gets robbed by highwaymen, one of which is the other person who shall attend the reading of their late Uncle's will. The reading of the will states Stan will get everything, including 'The Last Chance Saloon', but in the case of Stan's death, the saloon will be split between Bad Mike and his friend. Stan nows flees town, but gets on Bad Mike's horse, which takes him to Bad Mike's house. Bad Mike and his gang arrive at the house, after robbing the saloon. They soon hear Stan, and an epic gun battle follows, with the town Sheriff not far behind.