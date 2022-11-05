1936

West of Nevada

  • Drama
  • Western
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 1936

Studio

Not Available

When a gang tries to rob Haldain, Jim and Walla Walla break it up. Haldain is carrying stuffed animals and Jim's suspicion that they are stuffed with gold is soon confirmed. The gang's boss is banker Cutting and he is after Haldain's gold. He also receives Jim's mail at his bank and changes one of Jim's letters to make it look like Jim is after the gold. His sends Haldain's daughter after her father thereby leading the gang to the secret gold field.

Cast

Rex BellJim Carden, posing as Jim Lloyd
Joan BarclayHelen Haldain
Al St. JohnWalla Walla Wiggins
Georgia O'DellRose Gilbury
Dick BotillerBald Eagle
Frank McCarrollHenchman Slade Sangree

Images