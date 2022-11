Not Available

These two films were made with a pinhole lens covering the aperture of a 16mm film magazine. The rooms in which they were shot, and the windows they depict, refer back to cameras in two respects: the camera as ‘room’ (and the camera obscura); and the camera that the filmmaker has put to one side. Having hand-cranked the film to expose it, the traces of light, dark and fleeting imagery are a direct, abstract translation of the filmmaker’s gestures.