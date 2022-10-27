Not Available

Westerland

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Achtfeld

In the midst of a freezing winter on the island of Sylt, Cem comes across Jesús, who is on the verge of committing suicide. The two young men become fast friends, with their friendship unexpectedly threatening to develop into something more. Cem and Jesús - laconic, alienated loners - find their previously uneventful lives starting to spin out of control now that each has someone who means something to him.

Cast

Burak YigitCem
Tamer ArslanErol
Jule BöweTanja
Maxim MehmetRupert

