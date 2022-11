Not Available

Rowdy Dyer, the weak but tough-acting son of wealthy rancher Dynamite Dyer, greets the stage in which his sister Clare is arriving by disguising himself as a bandit. He fires a shot that causes the horses to bolt. Cowpuncher Arizona Allen stops the horses but is shot at by passenger Dale Collins, the bank manager. Dynamite hires Arizona, and Clare asks him to look after Rowdy. Arizona saves Rowdy from being fleeced by gambler Buck Zaney, thus incurring Zaney's enmity.