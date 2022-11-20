Not Available

On July 16 and 17, 2016 German rock icon Marius Müller Westernhagen invited to two very special concerts in the Berlin Volksbühne. The reason: the production of an MTV unplugged. So far, only a few German artists have had the chance to present their songs completely unamplified as part of the famous concert series, that is, as acoustic versions and in front of an intimate backdrop. Now he was finally allowed to take it: "Westernhagen: MTV Unplugged" is the name of the new concert film and the live album. And the singer took his audience on a musical journey through his previous work, which has lasted around 40 years. On »Westernhagen: MTV Unplugged« you can find numerous classics such as »Weil ich dich liebe«, »Freiheit«, »Sexy«, »Wieder hier« and of course his famous whiskey anthem »Johnny Walker«.