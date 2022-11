Not Available

This is a compilation of 3 films in the Westinghouse series of shorts filmed in April and May of 1904, and contained in the 3-disk boxed DVD set called "More Treasures from American Film Archives, 1894-1931" (2004), compiled by the National Film Preservation Foundation from 5 American film archives. It is preserved by the Museum of Modern Art, has a running time of about 5½ minutes and an added piano music score.