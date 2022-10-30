WestLife The FareWell Tour Live At Croke Park

Not Available

One of the most successful bands of all time, Westlife have had 14 number one singles, more than 20 top 10 hits and have sold a staggering 45 million albums during their 14 year career. In 2012 Westlife embark on what will be their final tour together. Over a three month period The Farewell Tour travels to more than 100 venues worldwide culminating in a spectacular homecoming concert to 85,000 fans at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin.. Essential for all Westlife fans, this DVD captures this once in a lifetime moment recorded at their final concert at Croke Park and invites fans to join Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky for an epic music event and unforgettable farewell.