Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live from Croke Park

Not Available

WESTLIFE: THE TWENTY TOUR LIVE IN DUBLIN is a music film directed by Richard Valentine. Westlife are back! Its been 20 years since they smashed into the charts in 1999 with Swear It Again and went on to achieve a staggering 14 number one UK singles, selling 55 million records worldwide. Now, their highly anticipated reunion tour is coming to cinemas worldwide on August 30. The final spectacular show of the UK and Ireland leg of the The Twenty Tour will be broadcast LIVE to cinemas from Dublins iconic Croke Park stadium. Irish heartthrobs Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian will perform brand-new music alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 singles, including Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and 'If I Let You Go'. For one unforgettable night, Westlife fans from coast to coast will raise the roof once more, in celebration of one of pops most sensational comebacks.