Westside vs the World

Westside Barbell is essentially what would happen if the Hell's Angels traded in their Harley Davidsons for squat racks and chalk. It is a collection of some of the strongest and scariest people to ever walk the earth. The atmosphere inside the cinder block walls has been described as a prison yard weight pile. Fights and cussing are part of the charm, as are tattoos and facial hair. The environment is brutal and wears quick on lifters with thin skin. Every day at Westside its dog eat dog. It's a proven recipe for world records (over 140 and counting), but is it worth the price of the pain? When the weights are big enough to kill, how far would you go for a number?