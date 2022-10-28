1951

Westward the Women

  • Drama
  • Western
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 1951

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In a time when "The West" pretty much ends in Texas and only California is slowly being populated by the white men, there's a severe lack of women among the workers on Roy Whitman's farm in the California Valley. So he goes back east to Chicago to recruit 150 women willing to become wives for his employees. From the candidates he selects 138 who seem able to survive a months long journey across "The Great American Desert" and the Rocky Mountains. Written by Tom Zoerner

Cast

Robert TaylorBuck Wyatt
Gabrielle ScollayFifi Danon
Denise DarcelFifi Danon
Hope EmersonPatience Hawley
John McIntireRoy E. Whitman
Julie BishopLaurie Smith

View Full Cast >

Images