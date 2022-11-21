Wet and Reckless

Not Available

Imagine Wes Anderson's Bottle Rocket fused with the reality TV show Survivor, and you might get the slightest inkling of this hilarious buddy-comedy-crime-caper that spins entirely off the rails. Two party-animal, reality TV stars (Jason Trost - The FP, and Lucas Till - X-Men: First Class) are stranded in Thailand. The only way home, and last chance of reclaiming their reality star-status? A treasure map... to a treasure map... Hilarity and adventure ensue in this indie comedic gem.