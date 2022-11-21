Not Available

Wet and Reckless

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Imagine Wes Anderson's Bottle Rocket fused with the reality TV show Survivor, and you might get the slightest inkling of this hilarious buddy-comedy-crime-caper that spins entirely off the rails. Two party-animal, reality TV stars (Jason Trost - The FP, and Lucas Till - X-Men: First Class) are stranded in Thailand. The only way home, and last chance of reclaiming their reality star-status? A treasure map... to a treasure map... Hilarity and adventure ensue in this indie comedic gem.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images