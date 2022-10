Not Available

It combines visual effects, daring stunts, underwater photography and a shockingly bold visual style. It is an ode to all things we love about skateboarding. The film follows a day in the life of Gino Iannucci and his friends as they skate the streets of Los Angeles, turning each neighborhood into a unique playground. During an epic backyard pool session, Gino's world is turned upside down when a skating accident sends him off into a surreal dream where nothing is as it seems.