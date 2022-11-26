Wet Dream: Prostitute Woman

Not Available

Sang-hee feels lonely whenever she sees her drunkard husband… Whenever her husband comes home late, she is being comforted by Min-gi, the character in the video. Then one day, she learns about a man named Lewis from a business card her friend Mi-yeon gave her, and strange things happen to Sang-hee’s life. Dong-seok, her husband, started to think weirdly about Sang-hee, and Min-gi worries about her because she’s been saying strange things. Unaware who’s telling the truth, Sang-hee is in denial with what’s real, saying that all of this is just a dream. Louis seems to know the situation… Who’s telling the truth… It comes out one by one…