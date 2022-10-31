Wet Dreams

Not Available

Dong-hyun, Seok-gu, Sang-min and Young-je are typical adolescent high school boys deeply curious about sexual matters. When a female apprentice teacher, Ms. Kim Yoo-ri (Kim Seon-ah) begins teaching at their all boys school, she captures the lust and imagination of four of her students, who cannot stop fantasizing about her. Dong-hyuns secret 'love' for his teacher is shattered by news of her affections for another teacher Mr Gong (Lee Beom-soo). Yoo-ri has already fallen for the homeroom teacher, Mr Gong, and has her own daydreams about what it would be like with him. Unfortunately, Mr Gong has forsaken love in his life, and is immune to her come-ons. Yoo-ri must get him to accept her advances, while rejecting the rapid-fire advance of her four students.