Wet Dreamz of Genie

Once upon a time, there lived a handsome and horny Prince who possessed mystical powers beyond your wildest dreams. He fell in love with his favorite slave boy and granted him the gifts of magic and immortality. However, the sexy slave boy did not return his affections. This enraged the Prince, who then condemned him to live for eternity trapped in a bottle at the bottom of the sea. 2000 years later, Air Force major Antonio Nalgado and his best friend Rog discover the magical bottle when it washes ashore. Opening it unleashes a supernatural world of cum-gushing magic, decadence and the passion of an age-old grudge into the 21st Century.