Wet Hare is a 1962 animated short film in the Looney Tunes series produced by Warner Bros. Cartoons, Inc. In this cartoon, Bugs Bunny finds himself at odds with Blacque Jacque Shellacque, a ruthless lumberjack with a French Canadian accent who wants to control the water supply by building a series of dams. The title is yet another pun on "hair/hare".