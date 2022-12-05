Not Available

Spanning the course of a year, WET HOUSE offers an unflinching look at life on the fringe for multiple residents in America's largest harm-reduction facility for chronic alcoholics. Inherently controversial, "wet houses" provide residents monthly stipends and the ability to drink on-premises, while aiming to save taxpayer dollars by keeping alcoholics out of detox, shelters, emergency rooms, and jails. By observing humanity in the midst of harrowing reality, the film makes the case for a highly accommodating care model for a disease with complex, individual manifestations.