Not Available

Erotic dreams intertwine with reality as a gorgeous black woman takes an erotic trip into a world of latex and pleasure! Watch her most raunchy erotic daydreams cum true in five scorching hot scenes! These beautiful latex ladies are gear up in latex corsets, bodysuits, stockings and boots to get double-teamed by two cocks, suck cum out of a couple of pulsating pipes, and fuck these gentlemen silly. This is a movie that will definitely give you Wet Latex Dreams!