Not Available

Open her legs and say ahhh. Beth is a nurse who's worried about her roommate Gus. Gus has always been a sensitive guy, prone to fits of paranoia and insecurity. But lately, he's gotten even worse. Only Beth can save Gus from his insanity, but she'll have to do something she swore she'd never do: enter into a sexual relationship with him. Will her sexual healing make Gus sane? Or will it be the deathnell of Gus' delicate psyche? Tune into Wet Nurse, and nurse that boner into a healthy tumescence.