Mari is playing her white guitar on a high ground in the wilderness . She came to visit the grave of her mother, but the grave has been removed. She is watched by Kuro through the finder of a rifle. Kuro, a former member of the Kuwata gang, is mute after his tongue had been cut out by Kuwata’s men in a lynch. He came to the wilderness to take revenge. He captures Mari and handcuffs her with a string from her guitar...