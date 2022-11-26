Wet Shakedown Insert it at Nijiiro Ohashi!

Not Available

At the Mangishi station in Odaiba, there were still cases of molesters and rape today. The island that runs around the site (Eiichi Mizushima) was stared at by the chief every time, but with the career group Marai (Ryoichi Inaba) partner Tsumire Inada (Haruka Serizawa) They understood each other in that they are brothers of Ana. One day, Harumi Yuga (Noriko Murayama), a female carrier, was dispatched from the central office. Harumi, arrogant, takes off his pants and reverse rapes in order to try out the performance of Rod Island. Looking at the pathetic sight of the island, the veteran detective Oku (Manzo Morara) tears in his eyes. It was discovered that a group of suspects in a series of assault incidents were hiding near the Man Kishi Station. Ngaga orders the blockade of the Rainbow Prix but the order that ignores the general public explodes the anger of the rodents ... !!