There is a local legend of a spirit known as Wewe Gombel, who can transform into a midwife to steal babies. Asih is pregnant and goes with her husband, Budi, a farming instructor, to a village. She is worried after hearing the local legend of Wewe Gombel. She wants to return to the city but Budi refuses... until a neighbor gives birth and the baby mysteriously vanishes. Will Asih be next?