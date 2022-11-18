Not Available

Comedic genius and award winning writer/director Stormy Daniels brings you the story of Adrianna Di'Angelo (Roxy DeVille). This spoiled mafia princess has just discovered her boyfriend Darren in bed with another woman (Kaylani Lei). What's the daughter of a mobster to do? Get even, of course! When daddy refuses to put a hit out on the cheating boyfriend, Adrianna takes matters into her own hands and convinces two hit men to take the job. Unfortunately for everyone involved, these goons are bumbling idiots and manage to hilariously screw up every attempt at whacking Darren. In a strange turn of events, the unsuspecting Darren doesn't end up "sleeping with the fishes"...instead he ends up actually rescuing the men sent to kill him, meaning the only real whack job in this story is head case Adrianna!