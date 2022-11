Not Available

Silas lives in an isolated whaling town, toiling for months in the harsh and bloody trade on which he and his community depend. However, in order to be capable of killing the creatures whose bone and blubber pay his wage, he has developed an ungodly method for extracting his emotions. The time has now come for his only son to be initiated into the grim and dangerous whaling life, and Silas must be the one to teach him.