Not Available

The Whalers (original title: Valfangare) is a filmed record of the final whaling expedition in the Arctic before the outbreak of WW2. Only partly a documentary, the film is able to accommodate a dramatic throughline, concerning the redemption of wastrelly millionaire's son Allan Blom (Allan Bohlin). Pressed into service on the expedition, Allan shows he's a true son of Scandanavia through his courageous actions on the high seas, and even wins the hand of heroine Sonja (Tutta Rolf) in the bargain. While the whaling scenes are both exciting and exhillarating, the sequence in which a whale carcass is stripped and gutted may not appeal to everyone in the audience. Originally filmed in 1939 in Swedish and Norwegian, The Whalers was helpfully fitted out with English subtitles for its 1942 American run.