Wham-Bam-Slam!

1955

Shemp is a sick man with a bad case of nerves. The stooge's friend Claude, a self-taught healer, tries to cure Shemp with various home- made remedies. When nothing seems to work, Claude suggests they buy his old lemon of a car so they can take Shemp on a trip to the country. The car won't start, and the trip never gets off the ground, but not to worry, Shemp is cured by all the excitement.