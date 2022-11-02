1955

Wham-Bam-Slam!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1955

Studio

Not Available

Shemp is a sick man with a bad case of nerves. The stooge's friend Claude, a self-taught healer, tries to cure Shemp with various home- made remedies. When nothing seems to work, Claude suggests they buy his old lemon of a car so they can take Shemp on a trip to the country. The car won't start, and the trip never gets off the ground, but not to worry, Shemp is cured by all the excitement.

Cast

Shemp HowardShemp
Larry FineLarry
Moe HowardMoe
Matt McHughDr. Claude A. Quacker (archive footage)
Alyn LockwoodPetunia (archive footage)

Images