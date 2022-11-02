Wham-Bam-Slam!

Shemp is a sick man with a bad case of nerves. The stooge's friend Claude, a self-taught healer, tries to cure Shemp with various home- made remedies. When nothing seems to work, Claude suggests they buy his old lemon of a car so they can take Shemp on a trip to the country. The car won't start, and the trip never gets off the ground, but not to worry, Shemp is cured by all the excitement.
|Shemp Howard
|Shemp
|Larry Fine
|Larry
|Moe Howard
|Moe
|Matt McHugh
|Dr. Claude A. Quacker (archive footage)
|Alyn Lockwood
|Petunia (archive footage)
