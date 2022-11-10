What a Circus

Not Available

Everything is as usual at the circus, where a cheerful band of performers enjoy a world full of magic and where grown-ups get to play. Ramona loves her life inside and outside the circus ring, and not least her motley circus family. But strange tracks in the snow and a series of mysterious incidents threaten to disturb her paradise. Someone is watching her. The question is: Who and why? At the same time, her beloved father and circus manager Leo, is beginning to behave very strangely indeed. Worried that his circus will be outshone by their rival, Circus Supremo, Leo is demanding the impossible from his performers.