Not Available

Yuen Tak Wah (Andy Lau) has been practicing Taekwondo since he was a kid and becomes an expert at it with his best trick being the 720 Degree Whirlwind Kick. Wah later becomes a cop and uses his good skills to contribute in cracking cases which leads to the jealousy of Officer Cheung Yeung (Roy Cheung), the leader of the rival team. Cheung is also a Taekwondo expert who has a won a championship at the Hong Kong Police Force's Taekwondo Tournament.