The eccentric Eric Kabongo wants to steer his life into a new direction and dreams of a music career. Eager to be accepted by the local community, he tries to make a name for himself as his alter ego: Krazy-E. However, his troubled past forms a dark cloud over his head. Will he be able to shake off his demons and live a normal life? 'What about Eric' shows the inner world of a lost soul desperately looking for a place called home.