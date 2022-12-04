What Are You Looking At? Alien

Not Available

A strange incident occurred somewhere in the Northeast, and all the sheep of the villager Xie Yifei disappeared overnight without a trace. His plan to marry the widow Dajuan was also ruined by his grandson Xie Xiaoxie and his love rival Wang Er Zhou. In order to find out where the sheep was, Xie Yifei embarked on the path he was looking for, but was kidnapped by the alien Mo Ji in the middle, so he accidentally learned that the alien wanted to move the village to an alien exhibition plan.