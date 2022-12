Not Available

She was the princess, and a human girl. Sincere, simple, with an earnest love for all things everywhere, she hated royal pomp with a hatred that was passion. In her light, bright eyes was the uncopyrighted story of human struggle, of contending human emotions. This, then, was the girl to be sacrificed for a political alliance. The prince selected was a jellyfish personage with enough blue blood to give a girl with as much red blood as the princess the blues.