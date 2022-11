Not Available

Figment needs Todd and Dhara to help him. He is on a treasure hunt, looking for the "Bookus Dragonius," which contains all of the world's wisdom. The book was hidden by his Uncle Max (The Reluctant Dragon) who loved word play, puzzles, and anagrams. Together they find many clues left by Uncle Max: rhyming clues, anagrams, puzzles, books, brain-teasers, and a rebus are all part of this mystery. They solve these clues—and then finally figure it all out.