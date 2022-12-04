What Did I Do?

Not Available

In 2019, Will Wood and the Tapeworms went into studio to record a collection of songs Wood had written since his sophomore effort "SELF-iSH." The record, entitled "The Normal Album," was a significant departure from his previous work - much like his previous work. The process of constructing this strange and polarizing experimental "avant-pop" album was documented by Jake Feldman and Danger Baby Films' Mike Diebold, and Will Wood was left with the footage to do with as he pleased.