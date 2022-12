Not Available

Tim Allen hosts the video version of the annual "Nudes-a-Poppin'" beauty pageant held at the Ponderosa (nudist) Sun Club in Roselawn, Indiana, focusing mainly on the female contestants who are not your typical nudists but dancers from strip clubs in the United States and Canada. Adult film star Hyapatia Lee performs for the crowd and is interviewed by Allen, who is also the sole judge for such events as best breasts, legs and buttocks.