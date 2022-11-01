Not Available

What Do You Say to a Naked Lady

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Allen Funt Productions

Candid Camera's Allen Funt secretely tapes people's reactions to unexpected encounters with nudity in unusual situations, such as when a naked young woman casually exits an elevator in an office building, or when the nude male art model breaks the wall between artist and model and has off-the-cuff conversations with the clothed women artists. Funt also secretly tapes the test audience watching the preview film and their responses to it, from outright indignation to warm hearted-praise.

Cast

Laura HustonGirl on the Ladder
Richard RoundtreeInterracial Couple
Susanna ClemmNude Girl in the Keyhole

View Full Cast >

Images