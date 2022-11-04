1938

What Do You Think? Tupapaoo

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    November 15th, 1938

    Studio

    Not Available

    "The film recounts pretty much what happened to the director Murnau in Tahiti, during the shooting of Tabu. Murnau had wanted to use the decor of a real cemetery. The Tahitians refused, because of the phosphorescence at night in the swamps. But Murnau shot in this location all the same. The natives said it was a sacrilege. Returning to Hollywood to edit his film there, he was driving a car along the beach. He missed a turn, and killed himself. It’s claimed that it was because he had violated the sacred cemetery. For our film, we wrote the similar story of a man who doesn’t respect the Tahitian cemeteries, and who dies."

    Cast

    Images