1998

What Dreams May Come

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 1st, 1998

Studio

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Chris Neilson dies to find himself in a heaven more amazing than he could have ever dreamed of. There is one thing missing: his wife. After he dies, his wife, Annie killed herself and went to hell. Chris decides to risk eternity in hades for the small chance that he will be able to bring her back to heaven.

Cast

Robin WilliamsChris Nielsen
Cuba Gooding Jr.Albert Lewis
Annabella SciorraAnnie Collins-Nielsen
Max von SydowThe Tracker
Jessica Brooks GrantMarie Nielsen
Josh PaddockIan Nielsen

