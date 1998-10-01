What Dreams May Come

Chris Neilson dies to find himself in a heaven more amazing than he could have ever dreamed of. There is one thing missing: his wife. After he dies, his wife, Annie killed herself and went to hell. Chris decides to risk eternity in hades for the small chance that he will be able to bring her back to heaven.
|Robin Williams
|Chris Nielsen
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|Albert Lewis
|Annabella Sciorra
|Annie Collins-Nielsen
|Max von Sydow
|The Tracker
|Jessica Brooks Grant
|Marie Nielsen
|Josh Paddock
|Ian Nielsen
