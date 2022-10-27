1969

What Ever Happened to Aunt Alice?

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

August 19th, 1969

Studio

The Associates & Aldrich Company

As Aunt Alice, Ruth Gordon applies for the job of housekeeper in the Tucson, Arizona home of widow Claire Marrable in order to find out what happened to a missing widowed friend, Edna Tilsney. The crazed Page, left only a stamp album by her husband, takes money from her housekeepers, kills them, and buries the bodies in her garden. Alice is a widow too. So is neighbor Harriet Vaughn. Lots of widows here.

Cast

Ruth GordonMrs Dimmock
Rosemary ForsythHarriet Vaughn
Robert FullerMike Darrah
Mildred DunnockMiss Tinsley
Peter BrandonGeorge Lawson
Peter BonerzMr. Bentley

