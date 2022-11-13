What Ever Happened to Timi

Not Available

Dani was always the good boy at school and is about to get married. He bumps into Tímea Hajnal, who is now a top model but is trying to get over a humiliating break-up. After a few glasses of wine, they fall into each other’s arms, which wouldn’t be so bad on the face of it, but there’s a tiny problem: Bögöcs, the bad boy of the class, has been recording everything on his mobile phone, and he’s thinking of using it to finally be able to fulfil his teenage dream - to sleep with Tímea. He threatens to show the video to Dani’s fiancée if he doesn’t take steps to set things up for him with Tímea. The pressure very quickly starts to have consequences for Dani’s relationship with his bride-to-be, as she starts to nag him chronically. The wedding is fast approaching, and Dani has to do something…