What, Girls in my House? (1956) is a comedy film directed by Veikko Itkonen and written by Roy or Tapio Vilpononen, which parodies the production methods of Finnish cinema. Eila (Heidi Krohn) and Tilly (Maija Karhi), who travel by thumb, make the mistake of thinking that Saku (Joel Rinne), the film's screenwriter, is a summer house for their cousin.