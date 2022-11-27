What happened Gina Dirawi?

Not Available

A life marked by murder threats. Gina Dirawi broke through on Youtube as a 20-year-old by recording sketches on the toilet. She was the super talent who quickly became popular by leading the Swedish edition of Eurovision Song Contest and being a Christmas host on National Swedish Television (SVT). But as her popularity increased, hatred towards her also grew. Behind the glamorous facade was a life of murder threats and bodyguards. We get an exclusive insight into Gina Dirawi's life. Friends, family and stars like William Spetz, Kristian Luuk and Danny Saucedo talk about how it was when a young comedian from Sundsvall took the stage in the big arenas. Gina Dirawi is currently writing a novel.