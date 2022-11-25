What Happened to Henry?

Not Available

Henry Baltimore was the first African American drum major of the Michigan State Spartan Marching Band. In 1973, Henry was robbed at gunpoint in his apartment. The two African American men who robbed him tied him to his bed and pistol-whipped him. One of the men was identified as Roy Davis from Flint, MI. Henry reported the crime to the police, but when the arraignment hearing came around, Henry did not show up. His car was at his apartment, but Henry himself was nowhere to be found. Henry’s family and friends reflect on his interactions with Roy, the moments leading up to and following his mysterious disappearance, and his impact on not only the Baltimore family but also the Lansing and Jackson, MI communities. The emotional retellings from the Baltimores are supplemented by reports from police officers who reopened the cold case, as well as recreations and compelling archival materials that immerse viewers into the culture of college in 1970s America.