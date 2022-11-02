What Happened to Santiago

Not Available

Santiago (Tommy Muniz) is a widower and a retired accountant. He likes things to be orderly. However, as his children have lives of their own, his days have grown increasingly lonely. For entertainment, sometimes he takes walks in the open spaces of Old San Juan: squares, public gardens, parks. There, in the most casual way, he meets Angelina (Glady Rodriguez), who unobtrusively comes to share his pleasure in these walks. Soon, he is arranging his walks so as to meet her, but the hours she gives for them to meet are never the same from day to day. She also refuses to give out any personal information about herself. As his attachment to her grows, so does his curiosity, and before long he has hired a private detective to find out what her story is.