As night falls, the metal-rooster on the weather vane comes to life and, winging his way to an old mill, rouses a scarecrow and a swarm of bug en-route. Soon, the creatures of the night gather in an improvised auditorium in the old mill, and the place is soon rocking and rolling with the singing and dancing provided by the night-crawling nightclub crowd. The festivities cease when dawn breaks and the creatures and things that stir in the night become quiet again.