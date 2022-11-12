What Happens In The Woods

Not Available

WHITW tells of how the controversial titled, Don’t F*** in the Woods, came to be, the pitfalls of making it, how it affected the filmmakers and actors involved, how the response of the film impacted the indie horror world, how it was pirated and briefly became one of IMDBs top films beating out Spiderman: Homecoming and being a top ten horror film behind It as well as a top 50 horror film for the year, which helped it find wide distribution through Gravitas Ventures and Terror Films.