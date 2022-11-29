Not Available

What Hath Darwin Wrought

    "What Hath Darwin Wrought?" investigates the shocking history of "social Darwinism" in America and Europe, including the eugenics crusade against the "unfit," the euthanasia movement, Nazi genocide, and current efforts to devalue the lives of the handicapped. Is social Darwinism a logical application of Darwin’s theory or a perversion of it? Find out in this television special hosted by Todd Friel and featuring Discovery Institute Senior Fellows David Berlinski, Richard Weikart, and John West.

