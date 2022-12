Not Available

A behind-the-scenes preview at the upcoming horror remake, Black Christmas, to be released on Christmas Day 2006. Featuring interviews with writer/director, Glen Morgan, his cast of sorority girls and key crew members, discover the stories behind the creative and technical challenges of modernizing a cult classic tale, from delving deeper into the back story of the elusive stalker, "Billy", to adding more scares, and the darker historical aspects of the Christmas holidays.